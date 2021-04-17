1800 beds available in KIMS, BMCRI: Minister Sudhakar

Bengaluru: 1800 beds will be made available for Covid treatment in Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS0 and Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI), said Health & Medical Education Minister Dr.K.Sudhakar.

Speaking to the media here after inspecting BMCRI, KIMS and St.John hospitals on Friday, the Minister Sudhakar said "400 beds were provided to Covid patients in Victoria hospital so far. It will be increased to 750 now.

Nearby hotel will be made a quarantine centre and 200 beds will be available there for Covid patients. Total 950 beds will be managed by BMCRI. 70 ICU beds are available here. We are trying to provide 50-100 more ICU beds within 15 days. KIMS will reserve 500 beds within 2-3 weeks, private medical colleges are arranging 5000 beds shortly".

According to the reports, 6000 beds are available in Bengaluru including hospitals and covid care centres. 3869 of them have been occupied. 2,131 are still available for the patients. It will be increased further in the coming days.

Sudhakar also reacted that the Chief Minister's health is stable and he has already been vaccinated. "CM will be provided guidance from the hospital itself through video conference. We will act accordingly to control the wave he added. We will discuss the proposal of considering Media persons as frontline workers and give priority to get vaccines" Sudhakar added.

On Friday, Minister Sudhakar held a quick meeting with the administration of St.John's hospital and instructed them to make alternative arrangements in the nearby hotel for mild symptomatic patients.

"Mortality rate is comparatively less in the second wave than in the first one. It is necessary to take certain strict measures and proper treatment protocols to contain the second wave. We need to prevent the third wave by getting vaccinated, Dr.Sudhakar further added.