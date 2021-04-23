25-year-old Bengaluru entrepreneur makes it to Forbes Asia's 30 'Under 30'

Bengaluru: It's not every day a homegrown talent makes waves on an international platform. That is the very reason why the success of a 25-year-old woman makes Bangaloreans proud. The city's very own young entrepreneur, Vibha Harish, has made it to the Forbes Asia's 30 'Under 30' list, out of thousands of applicants from across the continent. Vibha is the owner of a start-up called Cosmix – a herbal nutrition and plant-based supplement brand that provides holistic health solutions. In just one year of its coming into being, it has a turnover of around Rs two crore, all credit goes to the products, its manufacturing and marketing techniques.

A health issue as a teenager made her look at the absence of adequate nutrition for women, which became the prime source for launching this venture last year.

Vibha is the brain behind perhaps India's truly one of a kind venture that aims to leave an impact at every level in society. Cosmix, founded just before the first wave of COVID-19 took over India, has managed to not just sustain but thrive during this time. Currently, its direct-to-customer model is based only online.

However, in just a short span of time, the brand has grown and enjoys the love and support of a very vibrant virtual community. This in part could be credited to athe brand's high-quality superfoods, its body-neutral and anti-beauty standards philosophy called 'Health Over Aesthetics', and their impact program called Cosmix Mission Against Malnutrition.

The latter is a program integrated into the brand's supply chain itself and in partnership with Anganwadis in Karnataka, distributes Spirulina superfoods to children struggling with malnourishment in rural areas.

Through her endeavour, Vibha is not only making good quality nutrition accessible to all, but also putting Karnataka and India on the global map!

"My mother suggested that I go for herbal instead of any allopathic medicines. I started using herbs. Inspired by herbalism from the western world and Ayurveda from our own country, I started experimenting by myself," Harish said.

"I was learning herbalism out of my own interest and then I felt like these things were not marketed correctly, as right scientific information is not shared," Harish added.

Cosmix has eight products for gut health, liver health, sleep, hair health, skin health.

"We also made products to make superfood bars for children who are malnourished through the Anganwadis," the young entrepreneur said.

In its citation, Forbes wrote, "The Bangalore-based startup makes nutritional powder supplements from fruits, herbs and roots, which it says can help boost immunity and improve sleep." Forbes added that Vibha used part of her profits to fund the company's "Nutrition for All" programme, which donates food and energy bars to malnourished children in rural India.