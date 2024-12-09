29 maternal deaths, 322 infant deaths in six months, reveals Belagavi DHO

Belagavi: In a shocking revelation, the District Health Officer (DHO) of Belagavi has reported 29 maternal deaths and 322 infant deaths in various hospitals across the district over the past six months. This data comes in the wake of the recent deaths of five mothers at Ballari District Hospital (BIMS), sparking widespread concern across Karnataka.

From April to October 2024, 29 maternal deaths occurred in Belagavi district, attributed to factors such as lack of timely medical intervention, excessive bleeding, and alleged negligence by healthcare professionals. During the same period, 322 infants lost their lives in district hospitals, with 172 deaths reported at the Belagavi District Hospital alone.

On average, 45-52 infants succumbed each month due to issues like premature birth, low birth weight, pneumonia, malnutrition, suffocation, and lack of adequate medical care, according to BIMS Superintendent Dr. Vitthal Shinde and DHO Sharanappa Gadda. In a related development, the Lokayukta recently raided the Belagavi District Hospital’s drug warehouse, led by SP Hanumantharaya and a team of eight officials. During the inspection, boxes of IV glucose supplied by PBP were found. The IV glucose, supplied across the district in April, was reportedly distributed to district hospitals, taluk hospitals, community health centers, and primary health centers. The raid aimed to investigate the quality of medical supplies and their potential link to recent fatalities.

The alarming maternal and infant mortality rates have raised questions about healthcare standards in the region, prompting demands for stricter oversight, improved medical infrastructure, and accountability for lapses in care.