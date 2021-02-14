3 students clear up trash in park, become heroes 

Bengaluru: A flash of inspiration ignited a passion in three college students to clean up their surroundings in the city.



Manoj, Mehtab and Rohit picked up the garbage-strewn at a park in Sahakaranagar CQAL Layout in three bags and handed them over to the BBMP.

Alphonse Kurian Kamicheril of Lions Blood Line of Lions Club of Bangalore, Sanjaynagar, was the witness to the youngsters rolling up their sleeves and cleaning up the mess in the park voluntarily. Kurian called the students his heroes.

"How nice of them? Totally impressed by our youngsters," he said.

Elated over the encouragement from Kurian, Manoj told The Hans India that the three friends met at the park to study together.

"Since we had no classes on Saturday we went to the park to study. We knew that there were no trash bins and thought of cleaning it up for the public. After receiving applause for the work we are planning to continue doing it in the future," he said.

Manoj is pursuing BBA at Sindhi College, Kempapura.