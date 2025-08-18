72-year-old shop owner killed by robbers

Mandya: In a shocking incident, a gang of robbers murdered a 72-year-old man while looting a jewelry store in Kirugavalu village, Malavalli taluk, during the early hours of Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Madappa, owner of the Mahadeshwara Hotel in the same village. Police said the incident occurred around 2 am when the gang broke into Mahalakshmi Jewellers and Bankers, located on the main road of the village. Using a gas cutter, the robbers forced open the shutter and began looting gold ornaments.

Hearing unusual noises, Madappa, who stayed nearby, rushed out of his hotel and confronted the burglars. Startled by his presence, the gang attacked him and strangled him to death before fleeing the scene. The robbers also took away the shop’s CCTV DVR system, apparently to destroy evidence. District Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baladandi, DySP V. Krishnappa, CPI B.S. Sridhar, and PSI D. Ravikumar visited the spot and began investigation.Notably, just a month ago, a chain-snatching incident was reported within a kilometer of the same location, raising questions about local security measures.

Residents expressed anger against the Gram Panchayat, alleging negligence. Although CCTV cameras had been installed across key roads in the village, they had not been recharged or maintained in recent weeks. Villagers believe the robbers took advantage of this lapse to execute the crime. Police have formed special teams to track down the culprits and are analyzing other available evidence in the area. This brutal killing has shocked the community, sparking demands for stronger surveillance and police patrolling in Malavalli taluk.