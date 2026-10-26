A Bloody Warning: Why Your ‘Simple’ Nasal Blockage Could Be a Silent Killer

Bengaluru: It began as a persistent blockage on just one side of the nose — the sort of nagging discomfort most people dismiss as a lingering cold or a minor sinus problem. For a 70-year-old Bengaluru resident, however, that seemingly ordinary symptom, coupled with occasional bleeding, masked a far more dangerous reality: a rare and aggressive cancer.

Dr Yashaswi Srikakula, ENT Surgeon and Allergy Specialist at Vasavi Hospital, said the asymmetry of the symptoms was the first critical clue. “Ignoring asymmetrical nasal symptoms can be a fatal mistake. In this case, the patient complained of a unilateral nasal block and recurrent bleeding. While nasal issues are common, the fact that it was localised to one side raised immediate red flags,” she explained.

A nasal endoscopy revealed a significant mass obstructing the nasal cavity. Given the patient’s age and the nature of the growth, the surgical team performed Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery (FESS) to debulk and remove the mass.

The pathology report delivered the real shock. The tissue was diagnosed as Squamous Cell Carcinoma (SCC) of the nasal cavity — a relatively uncommon malignancy. “Statistically, cancers of the nasal cavity and paranasal sinuses account for less than 1 per cent of all new cancer cases. Squamous Cell Carcinoma is even more unusual in this location compared to the throat or lungs,” Dr Srikakula noted.

Because the nasal cavity is a hollow space, such tumours can grow undisturbed for months, often mimicking benign conditions like polyps or chronic sinusitis until they begin to bleed or cause visible changes.

Although the bulk of the tumour was successfully removed, the aggressive nature of SCC necessitated a multi-modal approach. The patient was promptly started on radiotherapy and chemotherapy to eliminate any residual microscopic disease. “Surgery is often just the first step in these rare cases. To ensure a complete treatment cycle and prevent recurrence, the combination of radiation and chemotherapy is non-negotiable,” Dr Srikakula said.

She issued a clear public advisory: “If you have bleeding from the nose or a blockage that persists on only one side, do not wait for it to ‘clear up’ with over-the-counter drops. Seek specialised evaluation without delay.”

The case underscores a vital message for both patients and primary physicians — unilateral nasal symptoms in older adults should never be taken lightly. Early endoscopy and biopsy can make the difference between a treatable condition and a life-threatening disease.