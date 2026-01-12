Aadil Jaipuri Set for Feature Film Release with Palatwaar

Bengaluru: Aadil Jaipuri is gearing up for an important milestone in his career as he prepares for the release of his upcoming feature film Palatwaar, slated to hit screens later this year. The film marks a significant step forward for the actor, who has been steadily building his presence with a focus on meaningful and performance-driven projects.

Palatwaar is directed by debutant filmmaker Divyansh Pandit and is produced by Wild Buffaloes Entertainment. The film is co-produced by Deepak Mukut of Soham Rockstar Entertainment, a name well known in the industry for backing impactful cinema. With a fresh directorial voice at the helm and experienced production support, the project has already begun to generate interest within industry circles.

Divyansh Pandit has previously garnered attention for his short film Pind Daan, which was nominated for Best Short Film of the Year at the Filmfare Awards. Notably, Aadil Jaipuri also played a key role in Pind Daan, making Palatwaar a continuation of their creative collaboration. Their prior work together has been appreciated for its emotional depth and storytelling sensitivity, setting expectations for their feature film outing.

Speaking about the film, Aadil shares that Palatwaar holds special significance for him. “This film came to me at a time when I was very clear about the kind of work I wanted to do. Collaborating again with Divyansh, whose vision I deeply trust, and being supported by producers who believe in the story, made this a very exciting journey,” he says.

While details about Palatwaar’s storyline and Aadil’s character are currently being kept under wraps, the film is expected to explore strong narrative themes and showcase layered performances. The project has been crafted with a clear focus on storytelling, aiming to strike a balance between scale and substance.

As audiences increasingly gravitate towards content-driven cinema, Palatwaar positions itself as a project to watch out for. The upcoming release is expected to mark an important chapter in Aadil Jaipuri’s evolving career, setting the tone for his next phase in the industry.