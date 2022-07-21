AAP slams police for clean chit to Eshwarappa

Bengaluru: The State unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has blasted the police for clearing the name of senior BJP leader and former minister K.S. Eshwarappa in the civil contractor, Santosh Patil, suicide case, and demanded a judicial probe into the matter.

AAP's State secretary B.T. Naganna on Thursday said Eshwarappa was the main accused in Santosh Patil suicide case "The police have confirmed that Eshwarappa had sent a death threat to Santosh Patil over WhatsApp. In spite of this, it is deplorable to know that he has been cleared of all charges by the police. The BJP government has sent a wrong message that it is in favour of the perpetrators of the irregularities," the AAP leader said.

On Wednesday, the State police had submitted the closure report in connection with the suicide case.Santhosh Patil, a BJP worker, had blamed Eshwarappa for his death.

Eshwarappa who was forced to resign from the Baswaraj Bommai cabinet as Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister following the contractor's suicide.

He has welcomed the clean chit given to him and hopes to return to the cabinet. However, the AAP has rejected the clean chit by the police and alleged that the BJP government had "strongly influenced" the outcome of the police investigation.

"Yielding to political pressure, Udupi police have completed and submitted the reports within 3 months without probing Eshwarappa's role. The Karnataka police must take back this report and investigate the matter... death note left behind by Santosh Patil must be kept as evidence to arrest the former minister and a thorough investigation must be conducted without yielding to political pressure.

"Instead of police investigation, this should be probed by judiciary. Public must know how Eshwarappa tortured and cheated contractor Santosh Patil." Naganna said.