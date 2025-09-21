About 40 pooja and festival services see revised rates

Subrahmanya: Kukke Subrahmanya Temple, one of Karnataka’s most visited pilgrimage centres, has revised the tariffs for various rituals and services for the first time in 15 years. The new rates came into effect on September 1, following approval by the state’s Department of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments.

Temple Management Committee President Harish S. Injadi said the revision had become unavoidable due to rising costs of ritual materials, staff wages, electricity, and maintenance. “Several services were being performed at a loss. To balance operational expenses without inconveniencing devotees, the rates were rationalised. So far, no objections have been raised,” he stated.

The last revision was made in November 2010. Proposals for change had been pending with the department for several years before being cleared this year.

Among the key services revised are major festivals and rituals, including the Chikka Rathotsava (small chariot festival, now Rs 12,000), Chandramandala Utsava (Rs9,500), Hoovina Theri Utsava (flower chariot festival, Rs8,700), and Shesha Vahana Utsava (Rs4,500). Other commonly performed services include Panchaamrita Abhisheka (Rs160 for special and Rs100 for general), Rudrabhisheka (Rs100), Shesha Seve (Rs160), Satyanarayana Pooja (Rs1,000), Upanayana (Rs800), and Naaga Pratishte / Ashlesha Bali (Rs500).

Around 40 services in total have seen changes, with increases ranging from nominal to significant depending on the ritual. Daily offerings like Harivana Naivedya (Rs125) and Mrushtanna Samarpane (Rs925) were also revised.

Temple authorities have urged devotees to check the updated rates before booking services. The committee stressed that the adjustments were necessary to maintain temple activities and facilities at a time when operational costs have risen sharply.