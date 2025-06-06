Accelerating Climate Action: How Indian Innovators Are Driving Sustainability on World Environment Day

Bengaluru: As the world comes together to mark World Environment Day, a wave of climate-conscious leadership is rising in India. Visionary entrepreneurs and businesses across sectors are stepping up—not just with promises, but with action. Whether it’s backing climate-tech innovation, embedding sustainability in manufacturing, or revolutionizing urban mobility, leaders are reimagining how business can be a force for environmental good. Their message is clear: real progress toward a net-zero future demands collaboration, innovation, and purpose-driven investment.

Vasudha Madhavan, Founder & CEO of Ostara Advisors, emphasizes the role of climate-tech in driving systemic change. “On this World Environment Day, we reaffirm our commitment to driving sustainable change by supporting innovative climate-tech companies. Our mission is to connect visionary entrepreneurs with the capital they need to build a greener, cleaner future for India and beyond, helping accelerate the journey to net zero. Together, through collaboration and conscious investment, we can speed up the transition to a low-carbon economy and create lasting environmental impact. Let’s use this day to inspire action and embrace sustainability in small day-to-day choices we make in our lives.”

For IDEMIA Secure Transactions (IST), sustainability is embedded into product design and operational processes. Matthew Foxton, India Regional President and Executive Vice President of Branding & Communications at IDEMIA Group, shares, “At IDEMIA Secure Transactions (IST), environmental sustainability is thought into everything we do. On World Environment Day, we reaffirm our commitment to reducing environmental impact across our operations, from eco-designed products to improved manufacturing and service processes. Initiatives like GREENPAY and GREENCONNECT reflect how IST incorporates environmental considerations into secure payment and connectivity solutions. We follow a clear path: reduce, reuse and recycle, while partnering with responsible suppliers and driving resource efficiency across our value chain. At IST India, this commitment comes alive through energy-efficient practices, waste reduction, and community-driven initiatives.”

In the mobility space, Routematic is leading efforts to reduce emissions through smarter corporate transport. Sriram Kannan, Founder & CEO of Routematic, notes, “This World Environment Day, as the global focus sharpens on curbing pollution, we’re reminded that sustainability must be embedded in every layer of business operations, including how we move people. With ESG goals reshaping corporate strategies, businesses are rethinking employee transport and Routematic is proud to lead this shift. As India’s leading AI-driven Corporate Transport-as-a-Service provider, we combine AI-powered route optimization, shared mobility, and EV integration to reduce emissions and resource use. Serving 300,000+ users across 23 cities, and targeting 30% EV fleet adoption, we’re building a corporate mobility ecosystem that’s smart, responsible, and truly sustainable.”

Together, these voices signal a transformative shift in how Indian businesses are approaching sustainability—through bold leadership, collaborative action, and innovative solutions that serve both planet and people.