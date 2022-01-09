Adani Foundation grants Rs 78.18 lakh to Udupi

Mangaluru: The Adani foundation has granted Rs 78.18 lakh from its CSR fund to the Udupi district administration to establish paediatric ICU ventilator beds and allied medical equipment at the government hospital at Karkala in the district.

In view of the emergence of new Covid variant Omicron, Adani-owned Udupi power corporation ltd, which is operating a thermal power plant in the district, has granted the funds in association with Adani foundation, the CSR wing of Adani group, a release here said.The grand is to equip Udupi district to treat affected children during third wave of the pandemic.

In August last year, the foundation had granted Rs 40 lakh to the district administration to combat Covid, which was utilised at the Udupi district hospital. Kishore Alva, president and executive director of Adani group, Karnataka, handed over the demand draft of Rs 78,18,500 to Udupi deputy commissioner M Kurma Rao, the release said.

The district administration and the health department will establish 10 paediatric ICU ventilator beds and allied medical equipment at the Karkala government hospital using the fund.