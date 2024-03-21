Adoption of Western Lifestyle Leading to spike in Colon Cancer: Expert

Bengaluru: Dr. Radheshyam Naik, Consultant Medical Oncologist, Hematologist & Bone Marrow Transplant Physician with Sammprada Hospital said that wide adoption of western lifestyle habits, including increased meat consumption, tobacco and alcohol abuse, rising obesity, and other lifestyle modifications, is driving an increase in the incidence of colorectal cancer in India. Interestingly, while the proportion of rectal cancers is coming down, that of colon cancers has been steadily increasing among patients.

Speaking at the programme organised to mark Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month on Thursday in city he said colorectal cancer is predominantly a disease prevalent in people belonging to the wealthy and upper-middle class due to obesity and the Western lifestyle they follow, especially their food intake. Urban areas see higher incidences compared to rural regions, largely due to differences in lifestyle, diet, and access to healthcare services. The shift from rectal to colon cancers in recent years signals a change in cancer profile, emphasizing the need for public health interventions.”

Colorectal cancer accounts for around 5% of all cancer cases in India. In men it presents an incidence rate of 4-6 per 100,000, while in women, the figure is 4-5 per 100,000, with the disease slightly more prevalent among males he added.