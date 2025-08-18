After 45 years, Jayanagar RTO office shifts to new premises

Bengaluru: The long-standing Jayanagar Regional Transport Office (RTO) is set to shift from its current rented premises to a newly constructed facility in Anjanapura, after serving the public for more than four decades.Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy inaugurated the new three-storey building on Saturday, stating that the move was aimed at providing faster, easier, and more transparent services to the public. “The new office is equipped with modern infrastructure and technology to deliver better services to the people of this region,” he said.

The Bengaluru (South) RTO was first established in 1981 and has been a key administrative hub for transport services in the city. Since 2011, the office has been operating out of a rented building in Jayanagar. Now, with an investment of ₹11.25 crore, the new facility has been built across 38,793 square feet in Anjanapura and will soon begin operations.The inauguration was attended by senior officials, including Transport Department Secretary Dr. N.V. Prasad, Transport Commissioner A.M. Yogeesh, KSRTC Additional Commissioner Umashankar B.P., Road Safety Authority Director J. Purushotham, Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesh, Additional Commissioner for Environment and E-Governance J. Gnanendra Kumar, Additional Commissioner C. Mallikarjuna, and RTA Secretary V.P. Ramesh.