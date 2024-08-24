Agricultural Officer’s Poetry Book “Chidambara” Released

Bengaluru: The poetry book “Chidambara,” authored by Mohandas K. S., Deputy Director (Administration) of the Karnataka Agriculture Department, was officially released on Saturday. The book, which delves into various social issues affecting rural communities, was unveiled at the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishat in Bengaluru.

“Chidambara” features 80 poems that explore themes such as the struggles of poor women in rural areas, farmers’ distress, man-animal conflicts, water conservation, the caste system, and the influential role of seers. The book aims to shed light on the daily challenges faced by rural populations.

The release event was graced by notable figures including Kannada Development Authority Chairman Purushottam Bilimale, Karnataka Chitrakala Parishat President B. L. Shankar, and Kannada University, Hampi, Vice-Chancellor D. V. Paramashivamurthy. The book is published by Mangaluru-based Kallachu Publications and reflects the author’s experiences over a 25-year career.

In his poetry, Mohandas K. S. pays tribute to the revered Tumakuru-based Veerashaiva-Lingayat mutt seer, Sri Shivakumara Swami, known as Nadedaaduva Devaru (walking god). The poems highlight the significant contributions of the Trividha Dasoha initiative, which provides free food, education, and shelter to schoolchildren.

Beyond poetry, Mohandas has also authored two plays, “Sarakari Kelasa Devera Kelasa” (Government’s Work is God’s Work) and “Negila Yogi” (A Ploughing Farmer), which were performed during the 2023 and 2024 kharif workshops organized by the Agriculture Department. Additionally, he is an accomplished artist, having created pencil sketches, and oil and acrylic paintings depicting various deities, landscapes, and animals.

Mohandas is also a sports enthusiast, having represented Karnataka in national-level shuttle badminton tournaments for government employees in 2014, 2015, and 2022, held in Tamil Nadu, Mizoram, and New Delhi, respectively. He has won several championships within Karnataka.

The release of “Chidambara” marks a significant contribution to Kannada literature, offering a poignant reflection on the myriad issues faced by rural communities.