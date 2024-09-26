Ahinda Organization Plans March To Support Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Amid Corruption Allegations

The National Ahinda Organisation, a non-political social movement advocating for social justice for Karnataka's minorities and backward classes, has announced a march in support of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on October 3. This decision comes in response to recent corruption allegations against the CM.

Ahinda state president Muttanna Shivalli stated that the organization will launch a constitutional awareness march from Hubballi to Bengaluru to "save our Ahinda leader." Leaders from backward classes, Dalits, and Ahindas are expected to participate, aiming to spread awareness while expressing support for Siddaramaiah.

Siddaramaiah, known as the face and strategist of the Ahinda movement (representing minorities, backward classes, and Dalits), faces pressure from the opposition. The BJP recently staged a protest demanding his resignation after a Special Court in Karnataka ordered a Lokayukta police investigation into the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment scam.

In a related development, Siddaramaiah's Cabinet has decided to withdraw its earlier notification granting unrestricted permission for CBI investigations in the state under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act.

The MUDA case involves allegations of preferential allotment of compensatory sites to Siddaramaiah's wife in a prime Mysuru location. Amid these controversies, the Ahinda Organization's march aims to demonstrate continued support for the Chief Minister and urge him to retain his position.