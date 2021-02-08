Air Commodore Pan takes charge of IAF equipment depot

Bengaluru : Air Commodore AK Pan, VSM, took over the command of 26 Equipment Depot, Air Force in Bengaluru. A graduate in Science from JNU, New Delhi and postgraduate in Science from Madras University, Air Commodore AK Pan was commissioned in the logistics branch of Indian Air Force on June 11, 1988.

He was awarded the Vishisht Seva Medal on January 26, 2016 for his distinguished service. He has also been commended by the Chief of Air Staff in Jan 1994 and General Officer Commanding –in-Chief in Apr 1995.

In a career spanning 33 years, he has held a number of staff and field positions in the logistics branch and also has been a qualified navigator with an experience of over 1400 hrs of incident free flying.

He is an alumnus of Sainik School Purulia, National Defence Academy, Defence Services Staff College and National Defence College.