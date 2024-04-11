All communities support Congress: DCM DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday said all communities support the Congress party and not just one community.

Speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence, he said, "People are smart and they will support a party that helps their livelihood. The Congress party is helping all communities including Vokkaligas. People will support a party which is good for them, the state and the country. They look at livelihood and not emotions." He was replying to a question on whether Vokkaligas would support the Congress party.

Replying to a question on toppling of JDS government, he said, "I have not said that the Swamiji has to respond. I only spoke about Kumaraswamy taking the same people who brought down his government to meet the Swamiji. Everyone needs Swamiji's blessings. Our minister Cheluvarayaswamy also had taken some of the Vokkaliga leaders to the Swamiji to seek his blessings."

Asked why Swamiji was being dragged into politics, he said, "I am not politicising the issue, I only said that Swamiji needs to be respected.

Asked about limiting the government to one community, he said, "Caste will not leave you even if you leave caste." Asked about Yediyurappa's statement that Congress is not seeking votes on its central leadership, he said, "Modi did not seek for himself when he came to Shivamogga. He asked on behalf of the candidate. Does that mean that Modi doesn't believe in himself?"

"Yediyurappa is trying to change the topic. Why is he not talking about injustice to Karnataka in tax devolution, drought relief to Karnataka, increasing MGNREGA mandays.

Asked about Yediyurappa's statement that a vote to Congress is a vote to terrorism, he said the election commission will respond to it.