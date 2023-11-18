Allegations of Political Machination

Bengaluru: In the aftermath of a controversial video involving former Varuna MLA Dr. Yathindra, the son of Chief MinisterSiddaramaiah, the political climate in Karnataka is tense. Allegations of impropriety were levelled by JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy, who claimed that Yathindra engaged in discussions with the CM concerning the transfer of officials for monetary gains.

It however, took two days for Yathindra to dismiss the accusations as "low-level politics" and vehemently denying any involvement in the Police Inspector transfers that transpired on Friday night. In a public statement, Yathindra said that the claims made by Kumaraswamy were baseless and lacked merit.

"I regularly submit various lists to the CM related to my constituency. Without understanding the context, unfounded allegations are being hurled. How can it be assumed that it was a transfer list? I made no remarks about transfers; my discussion pertained to the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund," claimed Yathindra.

Responding to queries about the 'Vivekananda' controversy that emerged from the video, Yathindra distanced himself from any knowledge regarding police transfers. He underscored his lack of need for clarification, stating, "Vivekananda is a Block Education Officer in Varuna, and there are multiple officers by that name. I am unaware of the police transfers. I regularly provide the CM with lists related to Varuna, and decisions are at his discretion."

The controversy unfolded on November 16 when Kumaraswamy posted a video showing Yathindra conversing with CM Siddaramaiah over the phone, referencing a 'list.' Kumaraswamy accused both the CM and his son of engaging in corrupt practices related to official transfers. Siddaramaiah responded, claiming that Yathindra was discussing the allocation of Corporate Social Responsibility funds for school repairs in Varuna.

On the subsequent day, Kumaraswamy intensified his allegations, claiming that the CM and Yathindra were deliberating on the transfer of Police Inspectors. He pointed to a transfer order involving an officer named Vivekananda being moved to the CM's home district, Mysuru. The CM reiterated that Vivekananda was a Block Education Officer in Varuna. In response to the latest claims, Siddaramaiah dismissed Kumaraswamy's accusations as attempts to gain "desperate attention" through unfounded charges.