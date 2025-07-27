Ambulance workers warn of strike from August 1

Bengaluru: The government’s decision to bring the state’s critical 108 emergency ambulance service under the direct control of the Health and Family Welfare Department has triggered widespread discontent among ambulance workers. The service, known as Arogya Kavacha 108, was until now managed by a private entity, GVK EMRI. However, following the recent transition announcement, workers have warned of a strike beginning August 1 if their concerns are not addressed.

At the heart of the unrest is the uncertainty surrounding the future of the existing workforce. Over 3,500 employees have been operating under a single private organization for years. With the government now set to take over operations, employees say there is no clarity on whether their services will be retained. This lack of assurance has sparked anxiety and led to a list of demands and grievances from the workforce.

Ambulance workers have flagged several key issues such as the shift from a two-shift to a three-shift system is being called unscientific and impractical. Employees, especially in rural areas, face severe transportation challenges. Female staff members have reported increased hardship under the current arrangements. Confusion persists over the structure and implementation of the new ambulance system. Workers are opposing district-level recruitment through agencies and are demanding centralized management under a single system and Most importantly, they are urging the government to retain all current employees without interruption.Workers argue that successive governments may have changed, but their problems remain unaddressed. They accuse the Health Department of failing to rectify operational flaws in a service that is essential to saving lives during medical emergencies.

As the Health Department prepares to assume full control of 108 services, questions remain over how efficiently and seamlessly the government can handle such a large-scale, life-saving operation. All eyes are now on how the department responds to the impending strike threat and whether it can restore trust among the workforce.