Amit Shah wants total control over old Mysore Stop talking about JDS-BJP friendship- warn party ranks

Mysuru: Union Home Minister Amit Shah surely did not mince words and got down to business straight away at the closed-door meeting with the BJP top brass and some key cadre functionaries in the city on Sunday. Driving back to Radisson Blu hotel after having a Darshan of Chamundeshwari, -the presiding deity of this royal city on Sunday, Shah had a core committee meeting of the BJP state leadership.



Inside sources told Hans India that Shah had given a stern warning to his party ranks “not to indulge in loose talks” about the JDS-BJP alliance. “Do not air your opinions about the alliance in public or inside the party; at this point, we are looking at a long-haul association with the JDS,” said the sources who attended the meeting. In a way, Shah has shut down many motormouths inside the party who were giving loose opinions about the alliance by indicating that ‘Such expert opinions are taken up by the party’s national leadership”.

Though it was a closed-door meeting, a few glimpses were surely ‘allowed to leak’ for the newshounds. Amit Shah came prepared with a dossier full of details of 45 assembly seats in five districts of Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Mandya Ramanagaram, and Tumukuru and asked the MLAs to ramp up their public contact events right from Monday. Time is a luxury we do not have, he is quoted as saying at the meeting. The details were exhaustive, and the BJP top brass was gasping for breath as Shah briefed them about the strategy. For the first time, the BJP state leaders could get a thorough run down on how tough the elections of 2024 will be and how little time they have.

To make it simple for them, Shah had said each of the eight assembly segments must put in 100 per cent effort to boost the chances of winning in all Lok Sabha constituencies.

Analysing Shah’s visit to the state this time, focussed on the old Mysore region, political knowledge banks see it as a clear indication of things in store for some contentious LS seats like Mandya, Tumukuru, Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajanagar. A tacit understanding of JDS and outright poaching are also under consideration. (eom0

Speaking at the core committee meeting held at the Edison Blue Hotel in Mysore on Sunday, he said that no one should raise doubts about the JDS and BJP alliance. Last time, the Congress-JDS alliance was defeated because of such dissonant words. He warned that you should not do the same thing.

It is the dissonant words that cause trouble to the alliance. Addressing all the leaders, Amit Shah instructed that no one should make any statements that could jeopardise the alliance.

In the meeting, BJP state unit president BY Vijayendra, former chief ministers Basavaraja Bommai, DV Sadanand Gowda, assembly opposition leader R Ashok, MP Pratap Singh, former ministers Sriramulu, Ramdas, N Mahesh, KG Bopaiah, MLA Srivatsa, former MLAs Harshvardhan, Prithangowda, L. Nagendra, Rajesh, and many others participated. RSS National Organising Secretary Rajesh was also present.

Former minister Narayana Gowda attended the BJP core committee meeting led by Amit Shah. Narayana Gowda met CM Siddaramaiah recently. Soon after this, there were rumours that he would leave the BJP and join Congress. After this, he participated in the core committee meeting. Narayana Gowda's next move is also likely to be discussed in the meeting.

Amit Shah’s visit to the Sattur Mutt (Veerashiva faith) during the tour has also created a resounding effect in the region, Political pundits have maintained that the visit was a clear indication that BJP will further fortify its hold on all Hindu sects in Karnataka.