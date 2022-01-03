Amit Shah's two-day visit may lead to rejig in cabinet, party

Bengaluru: BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will tour the State on January 8 and 9. He will also attend a BJP meeting to be held in Nandi Hills.

According to party insiders, Shah's two-day visit to Bengaluru has been a hot topic of discussion as the Union Minister is expected to take stock of the performance of ministers in the Basavaraj Bommai government and the party's leaders.

His visit is also seen as a prelude to a major reshuffle in cabinet portfolios after Sankranti. The ministers who were in-charges of the districts where the party lost in recent Legislative Council and other elections are likely to be shown the door. The defeat of the party in key areas is also said to be the reason for BJP national president JP Nadda's visit cancellation to the BJP office in Hubli.

At the Nandi Hills meeting, the State BJP will hold a discussion on strengthening the organizational structure. Ahead of Zilla and taluk panchayat polls and in view of the BBMP election and the 2023 assembly elections, there is the possibility of deliberations on the activities to be carried out for strengthening the party.

It is learnt that a clear message has been sent out to all ministers and party leaders to attend the meeting. By replacing 'inactive' ministers, the party leadership is thinking about improving the image of the BJP government ahead of the crucial Assembly elections in 2023.