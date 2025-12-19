An agreement has been reached between CM and me: DCM DK Shivakumar

Gokarna: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar today said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and him have reached an agreement on power sharing.

Speaking to reporters at Gokarna, he said, “CM and I have reached an agreement. The High Command has forged an agreement. Both of us will go as per that agreement.”

Asked about CM’s statement that there was no agreement on power sharing after two and a half years, he said, “I have never said he won’t be there for five years. I have also not said that High Command was not in his favour. He is the CM of the state because the High Command is with him.”

Asked if the CM would change, he said, “You are discussing this. We will go by the party directions.”

Replying to a reporter if he was happy with the visit to Goddess Jagadishwari temple in Andle, he said, “I am not going to say anything on that. This is between the Goddess and me. It is between the God and the disciple. I prayed to Lord Ganesh for overcoming obstacles, offered prayers to Mahabaleshwara and Gangadhareshwara as well.”

“I had come to Andle Jagadishwari five years ago and sought blessings for the family. I had taken an oath to come back here again and hence I have come back today. I have prayed for myself personally and for the state. I am returning happy from here,” he added.