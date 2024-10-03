Andreu World and Workplace Solutions Introduce a New Era of Sustainable Design in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Workplace Solutions Pvt. Ltd., a leader in commercial office design solutions, proudly unveiled the Andreu World Experience Center in Bengaluru, signalling a new chapter in India’s journey toward modern, sustainable workspace design. The new showroom serves as an inspiration hub for architects and interior designers, showcasing Andreu World's renowned collection of seating and tables that seamlessly blend comfort, aesthetics, and a commitment to a healthy lifestyle.

The event was graced by key industry names, clients, designers, architects, and project management consultants, highlighting the significance of the center in setting new standards for workspace design in India. The team behind this remarkable launch included Pratap C, Director of Workplace Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Vasudevan K H, Branch Head of Workplace Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Bimal Gautam, Country Manager - Andreu World, and Pooja Kadel, Regional Manager - Andreu World.

A key feature of the launch was an engaging panel discussion in collaboration with Women in Office Design (WOD). Moderated by Harsha Kotak, Director of K2 Space, London, Founder Director of WOD and Sustainable Design Collective, and Sumita Sundaram, Senior Vice President of Vestian Global, the discussion provided invaluable insights into the latest commercial design trends in India and abroad. The panel explored how modern designs integrate functionality, aesthetics, and sustainability—core principles of Andreu World's design philosophy. Industry experts such as Jaime Daza from Gensler, Sonia Pimenta from CBRE, Chinmayee Ananth from Adrianse Global, and Vikas Chawla from Adobe contributed to this lively conversation, reinforcing the event's focus on innovative workspace solutions.

A Platform to Experience Designs by Renowned International Designers

Visitors to the new experience center can now interact with an exclusive selection of Andreu World products crafted by internationally acclaimed designers, including Patricia Urquiola, Philippe Starck, Alfredo Häberli, and Benjamin Hubert. This curated showcase not only embodies Andreu World's commitment to quality and craftsmanship but also provides a hands-on experience that inspires innovative workspace design.

The Export Manager - Oceania, Africa, Middle East and India at Andreu World, Daniel G, expressed his excitement about the launch stating, “Andreu World has always been at the forefront of creating designs that blend aesthetics, comfort, and sustainability. The launch of our Bengaluru Experience Center in partnership with Workplace Solutions brings our ethos closer to the Indian market. This space aims to inspire architects and designers, offering them products designed with passion and a commitment to a healthier lifestyle.”

The Director of Workplace Solutions, Sushant Singh commented, “Launching the Andreu World Experience Center in Bengaluru is an exciting milestone for us. We strive to provide architects and designers in India with access to world-class designs that inspire modern workspaces. This showroom reflects our dedication to promoting quality, innovation, and sustainability in every project we undertake."