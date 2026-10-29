Anjanadri temple row escalates as officials break locks of eight offices

Koppal: The dispute over administrative control of the Anjanadri temple, believed to be the birthplace of Lord Hanuman, has intensified, with Koppal district authorities breaking open locks on eight temple offices that had been locked by chief priest Vidyadas Baba.

A team led by the Assistant Commissioner, Tahsildar and Deputy Superintendent of Police visited the hill temple as part of the administration’s move to take control of its functioning. Officials removed banners belonging to a trust installed by Vidyadas Baba and sent out staff appointed by him. The Assistant Commissioner directed government personnel to manage the temple offices.

Vidyadas Baba strongly objected to the action, accusing officials of violating the law. He demanded that the administration produce a court order authorising the operation before proceeding. His objections led to a heated exchange between him and the officials.

The dispute stems from a legal battle over the right to perform worship at the prominent temple in Koppal district.

The Karnataka High Court had earlier delivered a significant ruling in favour of Vidyadas Baba, cancelling a 2018 notified order and allowing him to perform puja at the temple.

The order, passed by a bench presided over by Justice M. Nagaprasanna, reportedly reached the district administration on September 7.Following the ruling, Vidyadas Baba visited Anjanadri with lawyers and devotees. He and his supporters maintain that the hill should come under the trust and that the government or district administration cannot claim control over it.

The district administration, however, has maintained that the court order permits Baba to perform worship and provides him with only one room, rather than granting him overall administrative control of the temple. The latest confrontation has intensified the dispute over the interpretation and implementation of the High Court’s ruling.