KIIT-IGNCA pact to boost arts studies

Bhubaneswar: The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) has signed an MoU with the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) which aims to boost studies in art, culture, and architecture while digitising historical Indian archives.

Sachchidanand Joshi, Member Secretary, IGNCA, signed the MoU on behalf of IGNCA, while Saranjit Singh, Vice Chancellor, KIIT DU, signed on behalf of KIIT, in the presence of Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS.Joshi thanked Dr Samanta for his dedication and praised KIIT’s contributions to education and culture, noting that as one of India’s top institutions, it will greatly benefit arts and cultural students. He added that the initiative will launch new documenting and archiving projects to preserve Odisha’s rich cultural heritage.

This MoU strengthens ties between higher education and cultural institutions to advance research, preserve India’s cultural heritage, and create academic opportunities in arts and culture. The collaboration will drive joint academic programmes, research projects, and archival digitisation to improve the documentation and dissemination of India’s history.