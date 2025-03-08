Anti-people and Muslim budget, no development plans: LoP

Bengaluru: The Congress government has presented an anti-people and Muslim budget. In addition, for the first time in the history of Karnataka, a record loan of Rs 1.16 lakh crore has been taken, said Opposition leader R Ashoka.

Speaking to reporters after the budget presentation, he said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has presented the last budget. There is no new announcement in this budget.

But the previous programs have been continued to spread the word. It has been said that irrigation projects for old Mysore or North Karnataka will be continued after the approval of the Central Government. He said that pages have been wasted by reading this.

The highest loan in a single year in the history of Karnataka, that is, Rs 1,16,170 crore, has been taken. This is a record of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The total debt has increased to Rs 7,81,095 crore. The excise department has been given a target of Rs 60,000 crore and new bars have been announced. This has been done to silence the Congress MLAs. This will bring in Rs 40,000 crore in revenue. The anna bhagya has gone and the drinking bhagya has come. He said that this step has been taken to increase the revenue by Rs 4-5 thousand crore.

No tax was announced in the last budget either. Then the taxes were increased. This time too, taxes will be increased after the budget. When Basavaraj Bommai presented the budget, it was surplus. The Congress has presented a deficit budget. He said that there is nothing new in 193 pages.

Muslim budget

This is only a Muslim budget. Siddaramaiah has travelled on a Muslim chariot. Rs 1,000 crore has been given for the development of minority colonies. We asked to close the Waqf Board, but Rs 150 crore has been given for it. Rs 30 lakhs is given for the foreign travel of Muslims. But only Rs 2 crore has been given to Gurudwaras. He complained that this budget has been given to pay off the debt of Muslims.

He said that the Yettinahole will be completed. But he did not say how much money has been fixed. No money has been given for irrigation projects like Tunga, Krishna. Not even a drop of water has been given for development. They have made a plan to tunnel everything in Bangalore. A project has been announced at a cost of Rs 40,000 crore. The Peripheral Ring Road has not been built yet. No one will come forward to do the tunnel project. They have not said anything about closing potholes or solving the garbage problem. Ashoka criticized that such a bogus budget has been presented because there are elections.