Ashwath Narayan says India emerging stronger from Covid challenge

Bengaluru: In an annual convocation organised by Alliance University virtually Dr C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Higher Education, said that the world the Covid-19 challenge being faced by the world has led to each and every individual transforming themselves rapidly to adapt and emerge stronger than ever. Speaking on opportunities, he said: "India has become one of the biggest emerging areas with a lot of potential. Our economy is going to double over the next four years helping us look forward to a better future." He further added that Atmanirbhar Bharat is going to help the country reduce its reliance on imports.



Nikhil Kamath, Co-founder & Chief Investment Officer, True Beacon and Zerodha, stressed that one's education does not end with a higher education degree. "The age we are in has provided everyone a chance to acquire any form of knowledge at any point of time, at the press of a button. In India today, the population's exposure to the equity market is between 1-2%. It is a fear and a lack of knowledge of the space that has resulted in such low numbers. However, I believe that this same fear and lack of knowledge will be what triggers the growth of the segment going forward as people educate themselves appropriately and hence gain confidence in their ability to enter the market."

The convocation ceremony of Alliance University saw graduation of 4,692 students of which 3,392 received degrees; 1282 received diplomas; and 18 received doctoral degrees. This also included award of medals and merit certificates to 273 rank holders.