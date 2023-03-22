Aster DM Healthcare appoints Dr Nitish Shetty as India CEO

Bengaluru: The Aster DM Healthcare has announced the appointment of Dr. Nitish Shetty as Chief Executive Officer of its India business. In this capacity, Dr. Shetty will oversee the company's overall India operations and lead the growth of Aster DM Healthcare in India.

Dr. Nitish Shetty joined Aster DM Healthcare in 2014, taking charge as the CEO of Aster CMI Hospital in Bengaluru and then rose to become the Regional Director of Aster Hospitals in Karnataka and Maharashtra, alongside assuming responsibility as a Director for Aster Labs. Commenting on the new appointment, Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare said, " Dr. Nitish has a proven track record of success and has been instrumental in growing our Karnataka operations to become a leading provider in the state. We are confident that in his new role, Dr. Nitish will take Aster to newer heights.

Commenting on his appointment, Dr. Nitish Shetty said, " Our quest to make the finest of clinical excellence services delivered by India's leading medical experts, easily accessible to people, has resulted in the integration of technology and digital enabled solutions into the core of our operations. I am delighted to take on this new responsibility and work alongside our teams of committed healthcare professionals to continue shaping Aster India's growth story".