Aster sets up modular emergency unit for Covid patients

Bengaluru: In order to help critically ill Covid-19 patients, Aster RV Hospital has set up a modular emergency unit to provide immediate care and attention. The unit has been launched with the support of Shri Bagaria Education Trust and Kemwell Biopharma. This unit comes with five beds that will be provided to the patients free of cost on a first-come-first-serve basis.

These modular and mobile emergency units can be used as temporary waiting high dependency beds (HDU) for patients who are in dire need of oxygen and other critical services.

Expressing his views on the initiative, Dr Prashanth N, Chief Operating Officer, Aster RV Hospital, said: "Accessibility to healthcare services is a core focus area of our group and, through such initiatives, we are aiming to bridge the gap between the healthcare services and the people.

Covid-19 has encouraged Indians to be more innovative in terms of medical equipments and facilities and these emergency units are perfect examples of that. These units are not only convenient, but will also help in controlling the contagious disease."

Karan Bagaria of the Bagaria Foundation said, "It is every institution's responsibility to come forward and help those in need during these difficult times and the need of the hour is to make emergency medical care accessible and affordable to everyone. Right now the battle to save lives takes priority over everything else and we hope this unit will help ease the suffering of patients in need. We also encourage more members of society to come together so that we can overcome this pandemic at the earliest."