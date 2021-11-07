  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Bengaluru

Auto drivers to protest shooting LPG price

Auto drivers to protest shooting LPG price
x

Auto drivers to protest shooting LPG price

Highlights

Condemning the LPG price hike, auto drivers owing allegiance to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), have decided to hold a protest on Tuesday

Bengaluru: Condemning the LPG price hike, auto drivers owing allegiance to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), have decided to hold a protest on Tuesday. Wreaking havoc on auto drivers, the LPG prices have nearly doubled over a year.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, president of AAP auto unit, Ayub Khan said, "The central government has repeatedly increased LPG prices wreaking havoc on the lives of auto drivers. The price of LPG has been upped from Rs 38 per litre last year to Rs 66 per litre. In a single year, the cost has gone up by Rs 28 per litre". He added that last week alone it was raised by Rs 6.

He alleged that the price was increased to benefit LPG suppliers. "This government does not work in the interest of auto drivers and passengers. The lives of ordinary people are being plunged into desperation," Ayub Khan said expressing his anguish.

Speaking on the occasion, Venkatagowda, chairman of AAP Auto Drivers Unit, Bangalore, said, "Auto drivers will be protesting on Tuesday near Mysore Bank Circle in Bengaluru. They will be wearing black belts to raise public awareness against the anti-people government".

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X