Auto drivers to protest shooting LPG price

Bengaluru: Condemning the LPG price hike, auto drivers owing allegiance to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), have decided to hold a protest on Tuesday. Wreaking havoc on auto drivers, the LPG prices have nearly doubled over a year.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, president of AAP auto unit, Ayub Khan said, "The central government has repeatedly increased LPG prices wreaking havoc on the lives of auto drivers. The price of LPG has been upped from Rs 38 per litre last year to Rs 66 per litre. In a single year, the cost has gone up by Rs 28 per litre". He added that last week alone it was raised by Rs 6.

He alleged that the price was increased to benefit LPG suppliers. "This government does not work in the interest of auto drivers and passengers. The lives of ordinary people are being plunged into desperation," Ayub Khan said expressing his anguish.

Speaking on the occasion, Venkatagowda, chairman of AAP Auto Drivers Unit, Bangalore, said, "Auto drivers will be protesting on Tuesday near Mysore Bank Circle in Bengaluru. They will be wearing black belts to raise public awareness against the anti-people government".