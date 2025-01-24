AVSAR Mela huge success, earns Rs 1.72 lakh in 36 days

Belagavi: In a remarkable turn of events, the AVSAR (Airport as Venue for the Skilled Artisans of the Region) mela at the Belagavi Airport has become a huge success, with the stall selling women’s handicrafts earning a whopping Rs 1.72 lakh in just 36 days. The airport authority has been facilitating the mela since August 2022, with the primary objective of promoting local handicrafts to passengers traveling through the airport.

Initially, the stall was located outside the airport, but due to lack of interest, it was moved inside the airport premises and renovated. The authorities implemented a new system, allowing the handicrafts to be sold continuously, which has resulted in excellent customer response. The new and improved mela was inaugurated on December 18, 2024 and has been a resounding success ever since.

The stall, managed by the Belagavi Airport administration, is a one-stop shop for various handicrafts, including cotton bags, laptop bags, embroidered sarees, handicrafts, and more. The customers have been enthusiastically purchasing these products, and international passengers in particular have shown a keen interest in buying them.

According to Rahul Shinde, the Chief Executive Officer of the Belagavi City Municipal Corporation, the stall has become a boon for women’s groups, providing them with a platform to sell their products and earn a livelihood. “The new stall has been a huge success, and the excellent customer response is a testament to its popularity,” he said.

The stall has not only earned revenue for the women’s groups but has also promoted local handicrafts and culture. The products sold at the stall include cotton bags,,travel bags, laptop bags, embroidered sarees, handicrafts, natural products, such as honey and handmade soaps, unique handicrafts made from clay, fabric, and other materials.

International passengers have been enthusiastically purchasing products from the AVSAR stall, with many showing interest in buying handicrafts and other unique items. The airport authorities have ensured that the stall is equipped with modern facilities, including QR code digital billing, which has made it easier for customers to make purchases.

The success of the AVSAR mela is a result of the innovative efforts of the Belagavi Airport administration, and it serves as a model for promoting local handicrafts and culture

through tourism.