Banashankari, Anjanapura, Visvesvaraya layouts to be handed over to BBMP soon

Bengaluru: The Banashankari, Anjanapura and Visvesvaraya layout will be developed and handed over to BBMP soon, said Bangalore Development Authority(BDA) Chairman S R Vishwanath.

A team of officials led by S R Vishwanath, Bengaluru South Constituency MLA M Krishnappa, BDA Commissioner MB Rajesh Gowda conducted a spot inspection recently regarding the infrastructure of Banashankari 6th Phase, JP Nagar 8th, 9th Phase and Anjanapura layouts developed by Bangalore Development Authority.

On the visit, BDA Chairman, SR Vishwanath, who received the complaints of the public and people's representatives, said, 'Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai has instructed to provide the necessary basic facilities to the old layouts at a speedy pace and hand over those layouts to BBMP. Accordingly BDA is operating. Due to various reasons there has been delay in providing necessary infrastructure to Anjanapura, Banashankari and Visvesvaraya layouts. He said that it has been decided in the BDA board to provide drinking water, sewerage, electricity, road connectivity and other basic facilities to these layouts without further delay.

In the last one year, the process of reclaiming BDA land under the law is being continuously carried out by drives against those who have encroached on the land belonging to BDA in various layouts. This has led to a lot of income for the organization and accumulation of financial resources. So far, around 9,000 plots belonging to BDA have been identified and the auction process is being conducted in a phased manner. He said that so far the income generated from this is about Rs 3,000 crore.

Bangalore Jalamandali has taken up the work to supply drinking water to Banashankari's extended layouts. BDA has paid Rs 27.50 crore to the Jalamandali out of the required Rs 54 crore and drinking water will be supplied soon. There is no dearth of funds for drinking water and sewage systems.

BDA will pay them as soon as the water board completes the work, he said.

Similarly, BDA is taking up a project of Rs 450 crore for the infrastructure of Arkavati layout and Rs 175 crore for the expansion of the Hebbal flyover. Vishwanath said that they have released the grant required for providing infrastructure to Nadaprabhu Kempegowda layout, released money to the contractors and instructed them to carry out the work at a speedy pace.

MLA M Krishnappa, who was present at the spot during the inspection, requested to provide drinking water and road connectivity system to Anjanapura and Banashankari layouts of his constituency on priority.