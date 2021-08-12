Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited to plant 10,000 saplings

Bengaluru: Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) in association with Youth Empowerment and State Sports department, and National Service Scheme, is planning to plant 10,000 saplings within Bangalore Urban District as part of "Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav" celebrations.



K C Narayana Gowda, Minister of Youth Empowerment and Sports, inaugurated the event by planting a sapling at Jayaprakash Narayan National Youth Training Centre on Wednesday.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed an order directing BMRCL to plant saplings to compensate for the loss of trees during the metro rail construction. The court was informed that the BMRCL proposed to plant 4,000 trees, as against the original plan to plant 3,480 trees (1:10 ratio - 10 plants for cutting of one tree). The trees will be planted at the Old Military Dairy Farm at Hebbal.

Also, the court directed the tree officer and DCF, Bengaluru Urban district, to specify the number of trees to be planted in each of 33 varieties of plants.