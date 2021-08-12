Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Bengaluru

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited to plant 10,000 saplings

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited to plant 10,000 saplings
x

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited to plant 10,000 saplings

Highlights

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) in association with Youth Empowerment and State Sports department, and National Service Scheme, is planning to plant 10,000 saplings within Bangalore Urban District as part of “Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav” celebrations.

Bengaluru: Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) in association with Youth Empowerment and State Sports department, and National Service Scheme, is planning to plant 10,000 saplings within Bangalore Urban District as part of "Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav" celebrations.

K C Narayana Gowda, Minister of Youth Empowerment and Sports, inaugurated the event by planting a sapling at Jayaprakash Narayan National Youth Training Centre on Wednesday.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed an order directing BMRCL to plant saplings to compensate for the loss of trees during the metro rail construction. The court was informed that the BMRCL proposed to plant 4,000 trees, as against the original plan to plant 3,480 trees (1:10 ratio - 10 plants for cutting of one tree). The trees will be planted at the Old Military Dairy Farm at Hebbal.

Also, the court directed the tree officer and DCF, Bengaluru Urban district, to specify the number of trees to be planted in each of 33 varieties of plants.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X