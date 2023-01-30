Banned BBC Documentary Screened In Bengaluru's All-India Students Association

The All-India Students Association (AISA) office on Infantry Road hosted a late-night screening of the controversial and banned BBC documentary "India: The Modi Question" on Saturday.



On January 25, AISA invited individuals to join them for a screening and discussion of a film about the emergence of communalism in Indian society on various social media platforms. The title of the documentary was not mentioned in the invitation. AISA didn't post any photographs from the screening to its social media accounts until after it had concluded on Sunday.

40 students saw the BBC video in the AISA office and then took part in a debate about the growth of communalism, according to an AISA convening member. The students came from a number of colleges, including Christ College, IISc, Azim Premji University, St. Joseph's, and others. The documentary was also viewed by members of the All-India Central Council of Trade Unions. Another AISA member who attended the screening claimed that they had anticipated only 10 to 15 students due to students' fear of being detained by the authorities, as in other states, if they watched the video.

There was no commotion as the screening proceeded without issue. The group considers the documentary's suspension to be a breach of journalistic freedom. The ban appears to be an effort to conceal the facts. Further, links to the documentary are being shared in the name of the recently released Shah Rukh Khan film Pathaan, with the hope that viewers will download and view it.

Up until late Sunday night, there had been no complaints made about the showing. According to a representative of the higher education administration, no action can be done against them because the video was not shown in any academic or instructional setting.