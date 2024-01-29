Barely 24 hours later, RTI activists smell a rat in food fiesta affairs

Mangaluru: The RTI cell of Mangaluru City has been flooded with queries asking for details about the Mangaluru Street Food Fiesta. Prof.Narendra Nayak, a rationalist and RTI activist, has sent an elaborate query to the RTI Cell of the City Corporation.

In his petition to the Commissioner, Prof. Nayak has asked about the details of the name and address of organiser/s of the food festival held on roads of Mangalore city from 24th January to 28th January,2024.The details of the process of calling tenders to select the highest lowest bidder awarded the contract to conduct the event. If the procedure is something different from the above, the official proceedings of the Mangalore city corporation pertaining to the same. Copy of the letter sanctioning permission for conduct of the said event.

Details of the payment received as rental for the use of the premises of the Mangalore city corporation. If the arrangement is something different from the above, details of the same. Details of FSAAI licences obtained for preparing and serving the food items by the food selling stalls.Details of mike licence obtained from police for using public address systems in open air.Details of payment made to police for maintaining law and order and bandobust. Expenses incurred by the Mangalore City corporation for cleanup of the premises, roads and collection of garbage. Since currency officially printed and circulated by the RBI was not allowed at the stalls open to public and at public places and instead coupons printed by private persons organisations were accepted as legal tender letter of permission obtained from RBI for the same. However, this is not with respect to payment made through digital means. The names of the officers in charge for overall supervision and control of the event held at public premises belonging to the Mangalore City Corporation.