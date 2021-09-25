BBMP failed to install LED streetlights, incurred Rs 847 crore loss: AAP 

Bengaluru: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged that due to failure to use LED bulbs in streetlights, BBMP has incurred a loss of Rs 847 crore over three years. The party has demanded that political leaders in power during this period be made to pay for the loss and requested Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to intervene immediately.

The party was speaking in the backdrop of alleged assault on BBMP employees while they were fixing LED lights in Yeshwantpur on September 9. "If the scheme was implemented in the last three years, it would have saved about Rs 847 crore. But this is not possible because of the evil mentality of people's representatives," said president of AAP Bengaluru unit, Mohan Dasari.

In 2018, a consortium of three companies -- Shahporji Pallonji, SMS Infrastructure and Marine Electronic Systems were given the tender for the installation of LED bulbs within BBMP limits. As per a study conducted to study the consumption of energy by streetlights, the cost could be reduced to Rs. 233 crore if the project was implemented effectively. The cost of power consumption can be reduced from Rs 290 crore to Rs 33 crore. By installing around 5 lakh LED lights, the energy consumption can be reduced by 85.50% and the consortium would have been able to generate Rs 175 crore.

"BBMP spends Rs 240 crore on maintenance of its 5 lakh streetlights every year. Out of which, Rs 200 crore is spent on Bescom. The local administration has estimated that the cost will be around Rs 330 crore if the streetlights are properly maintained throughout the year," said the party in a press statement.

"In Bengaluru city, there has been a rise in crime due to dark spots in the city. The replacement of LED bulbs in streetlights is also essential for the safety of women. BBMP has been complaining about lack of funds but if this project was implemented, Bengaluru could have established so many schools and hospitals using the money saved."

However, due to unnecessary delays in the implementation of this revolutionary project, there has been a loss of Rs 847 crore. AAP demands that loss should be borne by ruling party leaders over the past three years. They further urged the CM to intervene and to ensure that the functioning of the streetlights is not affected.