BBMP issues notice to Hindavi Meat Mart

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials have reportedly served notice to the owner of Hindavi Meat Mart in Bengaluru for operating the shop without a licence. The civic officials have also given the meat outlet's owner a week's deadline to get their trade licence to run their buisness.

The Hindavi Meat Mart was active in the campaign against halal-cut meat. One week deadline has been given to the shop to get the license. If the license is not obtained within the stipulated time, the business will be stopped and legal action will be taken, BBMP officials have warned Hindavi Meat Mart located in Rajarajeshwari Nagar zone. If it's a chicken meat shop, the annual license fee is Rs 2,500. If a mutton and fish shop is run along with chicken meat shop, a fee of Rs 10,500 is charged. Fees must be paid every year. The same amount will apply to a first-time license, BBMP officials said.

It is learnt that BBMP Assistant Director of Animal Husbandry has served the notice to the shop owner. Several places within the BBMP's jurisdiction such as Indira Nagar, Bannerghatta, Jnana Bharathi, Ullal, and other places have branches of the shop, said Munegowda, owner of Hindavi Meat Mart.