BBMP launches new helpline for all citizen queries

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has launched a new helpline, number 1533, to address citizens' queries on Covid-19 and grievances against the civic body.

The new 24x7 free helpline is a one-stop solution centre for citizens. Previously, one had to call 1912 for assistance/complaints/information on Covid-19 and 9480685700/080-22660000 for grievances.

Simplifying the entire process, people can now call 1533 and select '1' for Covid-related issues and '2' for Non-Covid BBMP related issues.

Callers who use the helpline to get Covid-19 related information can seek details about vaccination and testing centres, make requests to block beds, details about Covid-care centres and physical triage centres, information on quarantine and home isolation, details of BBMP Primary Health Centres, and information on ambulance/hearse van services.

As per BBMP, each call will generate a ticketing system. Each call will be recorded and the purpose and time of the call will be noted. The ticket number provided to the caller will be disabled after the issue is resolved.