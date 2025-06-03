BBMP plans to give A Khata instead of B Khata

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is likely to stop issuing ‘B Khata’ for sites that are not approved by the planning authority or have not been designed, hinted Additional Chief Secretary of Urban Development Department Tushar Girinath. He said that instead of issuing B Khata, a proposal to collect development fee and issue ‘A Khata’ is under consideration. If this is implemented, it will be good news for property owners in Bengaluru.

He said that the government has put forward a proposal to collect 5 per cent of the guidance value from small sites and 15 percent of their guidance value from large sites for the construction of parks.

‘There is a proposal to stop issuing B Khata’ Tushar Girinath said and added that ‘we are working on a proposal to simplify the process of obtaining building plan approvals’. On an average, 10,000 building plan approval applications are submitted every year. Out of these properties, more than 60 fall under B Khata. This is said to be due to the non-formation of BDA layouts in many parts of the city. Currently, the BBMP categorises buildings, layouts or revenue plots constructed in violation of property rules as B Khata. B Khata is issued if there is violation of building byelaws during construction, construction on revenue land, construction of buildings in unauthorized layouts, lack of completion or distribution certificates, etc. However, such properties were allowed to be converted to A Khata by paying a fine as per specific rules. Now, according to the new proposal, A Khata will be issued directly instead of B Khata at the time of issuance of property certificate in the first place. That is, the development fee will be collected at the very beginning and an A Khata will be issued. If implemented, this will benefit the property owners.