BBMP’s nod to reopening of sports facilities, gymnasiums in apartments

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued revised guidelines, allowing gymnasiums and sports facilities to function in apartments with strict adherence to Covid protocols. The civic body continues with its restrictions on swimming pools.

BBMP Chief Commissioner, Gaurav Gupta, in a circular, stated, "It is noted that there is a gradual and steady decline in daily positive cases to less than 40 as of September 30. If any resident or his/her family member has undertaken an inter-State or international travel, the latest testing and quarantine guidelines as per the government of Karnataka and BBMP shall be applicable."

The revised guidelines also allow use of clubhouses/community halls/ other common closed places for private events/classes with 80 percent capacity or 400 guests, whichever is low. However, the circular said that at no cost should such places be used for exhibitions or socialising events or cultural programmes.

"It is expected that Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and Management Committees in Apartment Complexes/ Housing Societies/Gated Communities extend complete cooperation to BBMP in effective containment and surveillance of Covid-19."