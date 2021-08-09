Beauty pageant: Audition for Mr & Miss Super Model on Aug 16

BENGALURU : Dreamz Production House, well known in the modelling and fashion industry has announced one of the biggest & prestigious events of this year, Mr & Miss. Super Model International 2021. The auditions of the show will be held in Bengaluru on August 16 & Hyderabad on August 17.

This event will be an exciting platform for the talent across the country as the pageant team will be visiting over 30 cities to audition contestants. Thereafter, the shortlisted 100 finalists (50 boys & 50 girls) will undergo rigorous training and grooming to compete for the coveted crown judged by an eminent panel of judges from film and entertainment fraternity which will be held in Lucknow in October 2021.

The grand finale will see participation of 20 boys and 20 girls. The winners will receive a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh, a trip to Dubai; represent the country on an international platform, along with participation in TVCs, web series, reality shows amongst others.

This star-studded show will see jury participation from renowned celebrities like Yuvika Chaudhary, Prince Narula, Rannvijay Singh, Karan Kundra, Priyank Sharma, Zeishan Quadri amongst others. Mr & Miss. Super Model International 2021 aims to successfully provide an integrated platform for the new and aspiring Indian models from different cities in the country to make their dream of modeling, fashion, theatre, television and films come true.

"We have always received tremendous response from the South for our show. Mr & Miss. Super Model International 2021 is, not just a beauty pageant, but a journey of transformation and self-growth.

Our amazing panel members are achievers in their right and have served as an inspiration to our participants.

This stage has given many newcomers a chance to be a part of the fashion and entertainment fraternity and we hope to once again make our mark this year too." said Sharad Chaudhary, Founder, Dreamz Production House.

Indian actress Yuvika Chaudhary too expressed her joy and pride for the platform. "I'm glad to be associated with Mr & Miss. Super Model International 2021, a platform that's committed to giving participants a chance to showcase their talent and shine as an individual.

"Mr & Miss. Super Model International 2021 isn't just about style and beauty.

It is also about being absolutely confident in yourself. While it will have few winners, the show will give a platform to many of them who are sure to rule the ramp in future." said Rannvijay Singh, Indian actor, television personality and VJ.

"The efforts that Sharad and his team put in are commendable and we need more such production houses to provide suitable platforms catering to every young talent in India.

I relate to the brand not only because I love what they do, but also because of their philosophy of making every moment count and adding vibrancy where you can," said Prince Narula, brand ambassador for Dreamz Production House.