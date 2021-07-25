Belagavi: MLA Abhay Patil dumps garbage at civic chief's house to protest unsanitary conditions

Belagavi: MLA Abhay Patil on Sunday took an extraordinary step to register his protest over unsanitary conditions here.

He drove a tractor filled with garbage and dumped it in front of the Belagavi city corporation (BCC) commissioner's house at Vishveshwaranagara. He did not stop at it. The legislator spread the garbage in the street.

Speaking to reporters, Patil said that three months ago he had instructed BCC officials to maintain cleanliness in the city. But they did not heed to his instruction.

He said in protest against the negligence of the officials he dumped a tractor-full of garbage in front of BCC commissioner K H Jagadish's house.

The MLA also warned that if officials continued the same indifferent attitude he would dump garbage in front of the deputy commissioner's residence.