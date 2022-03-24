Bengali Actor Abhishek Chatterjee Died At The Age Of 58

In the early hours of Thursday in Kolkata, Bengali film star Abhishek Chatterjee died due to heart attack. His died at the age of 58 years old.



Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal, expressed her sympathies to his family. She mentioned in her tweet that "Sad to know of the untimely demise of our young actor Abhishek Chatterjee . Abhishek was talented and versatile in his performances, and we shall miss him. It is a great loss for TV serials and our film industry. My condolences to his family and friends."



According to sources, Abhishek became unwell on Wednesday while filming a reality show. After experiencing difficulty, the actor returned home and was receiving treatment at his residence. However, his condition deteriorated after midnight, and he lost the struggle of life on Thursday at 1:40 a.m.

In the late 1980s and early 1990s, Abhishek Chatterjee was a significant figure in the Bengali cinema industry. Beginning his cinematic career in 1986 with Tarun Majumdar's Path Bhola, Abhishek went on to star in other successful Bengali films. Bariwali and Dahan, both directed by Rituparna Sengupta, are two of his most well-known films. Sangharsho, Lathi, and Bhai Amar Bhai are some of his commercial triumphs.

He began a successful run in the traditional yatra circuit after his fame faded in the cinema industry. As a result, his name was remembered by the people of the countryside. Abhishek made a comeback to the small screen in recent years, playing a part in the blockbuster series Kharkuto. He was recently seen filming Ismart Jodi, a reality show hosted by Jeet.

Meanwhile, life is so uncertain has been proven again. However, Abhishek Chatterjee had previously shared photos from his weekend break with his family, which he had tweeted a few weeks ago.