Bengalore University authorities postponed B Com exam after paper leak

Bengaluru: Bengalore University (BU) authorities postponed the Principles and Practice of Auditing exam of B Com final-year to October 17 following leakage of question paper on Monday morning.

The question paper was circulated on WhatsApp around noon, while the exam was to start at 2 pm on Monday. The university officials said that they had lodged a complaint with the cybercrime police.

The leak could have happened anytime before the exam scheduled day as question papers are moved to the centres anywhere in the State in the morning of the exam day itself.

According to the reports, many students who had already reached the examination centers on Monday were informed of the postponement of the exam and asked to go back home. Around 40,000 students from 700-odd colleges were to take the exam at 205 centres.