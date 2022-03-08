Bengaluru: 10 cancer survivors honoured by HCG Cancer Hospital

Bengaluru: HCG Cancer Hospital on Tuesday celebrated the International Women's Day by felicitating 10 female cancer survivors for displaying unwavering determination and sheer willpower to fight the disease. On the occasion, a team of renowned oncology surgeons and medical oncologists from HCG were part of a panel discussion on the theme for the year #BreakTheBias. The agenda of the discussion was to promote the idea of "Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow".

The panel discussion was moderated by Dr Vishal Rao, Group Director, Head and Neck Surgical Oncology and Robotic Surgery and the panelists for the discussion were Dr Mahesh Bandemagal, Surgical Oncologist, Dr Abhilasha Narayan, Consultant, Gynaec Oncology, and Robotic and Laparoscopic Surgeon Dr Roshni Dasgupta, Consultant – Medical Oncologist and Dr Kritika Murugan – Surgical Oncologist. The discussion highlighted the importance of gender innovation as a growing mandate in oncology, women in surgery, the burden and hurdles of HCG Moonshot for cervical cancer eradication for India, Breaking the bias in oncology through empathy design for cancer patients and balance at work or home. They shared insights on how, over the last decade, there have been tremendous advancement in the cancer screening programs that have contributed to bring about a difference in the survival rates of cancer patients.

Speaking on the occasion, Manisha Kumar, COO and Cluster Head, HCG Cancer Hospital Bengaluru said, "Cancer may be the toughest battle that one may face but with the right diagnosis and treatment at the right time, along with determination and positivity, we can overcome this too. We, at HCG Hospital, are continuously striving towards creating a comprehensive treatment approach to treat patients with the best of our clinical expertise and technologies available. It has been an honour today to hear the inspiring stories of our cancer survivors and felicitating them on International Women's Day."

The cancer survivors who were felicitated at the event shared their treatment experiences at HCG hospital and emphasized on the importance of identifying unusual symptoms and seeking immediate consultation from doctors. They thanked the doctors and the hospital staff for extending complete support during and after treatment.