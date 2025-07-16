  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Karnataka > Bengaluru

Bengaluru ₹18,500 Crore Tunnel Project Called Scam by BJP MP Tejasvi Surya

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tejasvi Surya
x

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tejasvi Surya

Highlights

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya criticizes Karnataka government’s ₹18,500 crore tunnel project in Bengaluru, calling it a scam that benefits only rich car owners and ignores public transport needs.

BJP leader and MP Tejasvi Surya has criticized the ₹18,500 crore tunnel project planned by the Karnataka Congress government. He says it is a scam that only helps rich car owners, not most people in the city.

Tejasvi Surya said only about 10% of Bengaluru people own cars, but the project is meant only for them. The rest 90% of people, who use public transport, will have to pay for it. He said the metro can carry many more people than the tunnel — 25,000 people per hour compared to 1,600 people in the tunnel.

He also pointed out mistakes in the report about the project. The report used old pictures and even traffic data from another city far away, Maharashtra. This shows the report was not done carefully.

The tunnel will be very expensive — ₹18,500 crore for 18 km, the highest cost per km in the world. Other big roads and tunnels cost much less.

Tejasvi Surya said the project is just to make money for rich contractors and will not help normal people.

He promised to fight against this project in courts, Parliament, and public meetings.

People in Bengaluru want better and cheaper public transport, not costly projects that only help the rich.




Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick