Bengaluru ₹18,500 Crore Tunnel Project Called Scam by BJP MP Tejasvi Surya

BJP leader and MP Tejasvi Surya has criticized the ₹18,500 crore tunnel project planned by the Karnataka Congress government. He says it is a scam that only helps rich car owners, not most people in the city.

Tejasvi Surya said only about 10% of Bengaluru people own cars, but the project is meant only for them. The rest 90% of people, who use public transport, will have to pay for it. He said the metro can carry many more people than the tunnel — 25,000 people per hour compared to 1,600 people in the tunnel.

He also pointed out mistakes in the report about the project. The report used old pictures and even traffic data from another city far away, Maharashtra. This shows the report was not done carefully.

The tunnel will be very expensive — ₹18,500 crore for 18 km, the highest cost per km in the world. Other big roads and tunnels cost much less.

Tejasvi Surya said the project is just to make money for rich contractors and will not help normal people.

He promised to fight against this project in courts, Parliament, and public meetings.

People in Bengaluru want better and cheaper public transport, not costly projects that only help the rich.

The ₹18,500 Cr Tunnel Scam is not a mobility solution, it's a world-class corruption project by the Congress Govt in the state led by CM @siddaramaiah & DCM @DKShivakumar. It aims to serve the 10% car owning elite while burdening 90% of taxpayers who await better public…












