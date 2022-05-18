Bengaluru: AAP lambasts BDA for 'huge salary' to its chief's PA

Bengaluru: The Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) officer K Mathai expressed his contempt against the appointment to the post of Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) President's Personal Assistant without following the rules and paying more than Rs 3 lakhs as salary.

Speaking to media persons on Tuesday, K Mathai said, "Violating the rules of BDA and Karnataka Government, someone called Somashekhar has been appointed as the Personal Assistant of S R Vishwanath. For a post of KAS junior scale, someone who is not a KAS has been appointed. Even though the salary of this post is around Rs 50,000 to 60,000 per month, Somashekhar is getting a huge salary of Rs 3,12,002. Even the BDA Commissioner doesn't draw this much salary."

"Somashekhar has been appointed as per the directions of BDA President, BJP MLA SR Vishwanath, BDA Commissioner and Urban Development Department Additional Secretary. Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) which works under CM Basavaraj Bommai and Chief Secretary to the government has given approval to this illegal appointment.

What is the reason behind giving an expensive salary to the Personal Assistant post of BDA which has been under loss for several years?" K Mathai questioned. "Somashekhar should be suspended immediately and a suitable person should be appointed to that post. Salary should be given according to the rules.

The loss that has been incurred to BDA by giving an expensive salary should be reimbursed by the salaries of officials who are involved. Otherwise, the Aam Aadmi Party will hold demonstration in front of Vidhana Soudha," warned K Mathai.