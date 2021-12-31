Bengaluru: BBMP health officer tells Manipal Hospital to refund excess charges collected from Covid patient

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Yelahanka Health Officer, Dr Bhagyalakshmi has directed the Manipal Hospital to refund excess fee to a patient collected towards Covid treatment in violation of government stipulation.

After receiving a complaint, the BBMP Health Officer visited the hospital along with her team on the directions of BBMP Special Commissioner (Health) Dr Trilok Chandra on Tuesday.

After conducting an inquiry, it was found that the patient was indeed charged more than the fee fixed by the State government Covid-19 treatment. The hospital agreed to comply with the BBMP order.

The State government has fixed Covid-19 treatment charges and the BBMP has notified the same. Accordingly, it is against law to demand fee in excess of the government stipulation. It's the duty of hospitals to keep the Covid patients informed of the treatment fee fixed by the government.

As per Government of Karnataka Order No: HFW-228/ACS 2020 (Dated: 23-6-2020), the charges for Covid-19 treatment is as follows: General Ward: Rs 10,000, HDU: Rs 12,000; Isolation ICU (without ventilator): Rs 15,000; and Isolation ICU (with ventilator): Rs 25,000.

If private hospitals violate it, action will be initiated under Karnataka Infectious Diseases (Prevention and Control) Act, Section (4), Registration of Karnataka Private Medical Establishment Act 2017 Section (11) & (11A) Rules and Disaster Management Act 2005 Section 24 (F) and 24 (I).

Public can directly contact office of Chief Health Officer (Public Health) on Phone Nos: 080-22975516 or Helpline Number 080-22660000 / Whatsapp Number 9480685700.