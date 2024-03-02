Bengaluru Cafe Blast: Suspect Enjoyed Meal Before Planting Bomb

A man suspected of causing an explosion at a popular cafe in Bengaluru, India, calmly ate a plate of their signature dish, rava idli, just before planting a bag of explosives. The lunchtime blast at the Rameshwaram Cafe injured at least nine people and sent shockwaves through the city.

Investigators believe the suspect, who was wearing a mask, placed the explosives under a sink near a tree before leaving the cafe unnoticed. Police are using CCTV footage, facial recognition software, and automatic number plate recognition to identify the suspect.



Footage circulating online shows the partial collapse of the cafe's roof and thick smoke filling the air as customers flee in panic. Officials suspect the blast was caused by an improvised explosive device (IED) and are investigating possible links to terrorism.



While no terror group has claimed responsibility, authorities are examining all possibilities, including the possibility of a terror attack. The cafe's location in a busy area with high footfall and its proximity to an IT hub may have been deliberately chosen by the suspect.



Investigators are using technology to analyse evidence and identify the people involved in the attack. The use of shrapnel in the explosion suggests the attacker intended to cause harm.



The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are working to identify the suspect and determine the motive behind the attack.

