Bengaluru: Campaign for RR Nagar by-poll ends

Bengaluru: Sunday saw leaders from across the political spectrum sweating it out in the two Assembly constituencies that are going to by-elections on Tuesday. The leaders took advantage of the day being Sunday to reach out to a maximum number of electorate on the last day of the campaigning for Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Sira constituencies.

According to reports, several big rallies and public meetings were held in both the constituencies. The BJP and Congress organised road shows in the two Assembly constituencies on the final day of campaigning. The two main political rivals -- Congress and the ruling BJP – went hammer and tongs against each other in a bid to win over the electorate.

According to the Tumkur DC and District Election Officer K. Rakesh Kumar, "The campaigning ending 48 hours before voting is called silence period. There are restrictions on holding public meetings, advertisements or addressing public meetings 48 hours before the polling. If any person or candidate holds any form of public meeting, he/she will be punished with jail term of up to two years and a fine."

A political observer said that the contest is between BJP, Congress and JD(S) in Sira in Tumkur district, which was earlier won by JD (S) candidate B Sathyanarayana. The by-election is necessitated following the death of Satyanarayana in August.

In R R Nagar a straight fight is expected between BJP and Congress. N Muniratna who is a two-time legislator from the constituency has defected from Congress to BJP. He is pitted against Congress candidate H Kusuma, a fresh face in the political arena.